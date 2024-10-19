Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.