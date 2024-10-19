Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock remained flat at $82.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,867,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.