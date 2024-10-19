Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $224.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

