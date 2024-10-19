Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $144,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 474,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 647,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 3,930,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

