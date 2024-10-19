Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $80,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

