Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 129,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

