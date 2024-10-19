Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.84 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $421,589.54 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00040993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

