Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Veralto worth $43,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,599. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

