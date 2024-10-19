Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 13,058,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

