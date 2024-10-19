Vert Asset Management LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.