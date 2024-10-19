Vert Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $43.58 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

