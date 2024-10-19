Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $112.26 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.20.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

