Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and traded as low as $28.91. Vinci shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 73,352 shares.

Vinci Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

