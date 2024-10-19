Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $136.84. 2,979,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,965,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.
Vistra Stock Performance
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
