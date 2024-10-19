Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,991 shares trading hands.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.