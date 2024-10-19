Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT Lowered to $1.25 at UBS Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE WBX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wallbox stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Wallbox worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

