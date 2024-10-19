Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 128,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86,219 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,084,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $649.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

