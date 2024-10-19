Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 141.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 202.2% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 201.9% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 128,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 1,911,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,081,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

