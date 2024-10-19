WAX Price Tops $0.0350 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. WAX has a market capitalization of $124.39 million and $19.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00250517 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,268,496,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553,192,514 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,268,072,665.5616794 with 3,552,768,734.630884 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03558081 USD and is up 8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,642,747.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

