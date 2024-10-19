WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.45 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.450 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $251.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $194.09 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

