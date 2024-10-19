Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

