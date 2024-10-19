Well Done LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.25. The stock had a trading volume of 659,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,425. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

