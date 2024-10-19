Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

