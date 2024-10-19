West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $273.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.40 and a 200 day moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

