WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,247.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,857.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499 ($19.57).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

