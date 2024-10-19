WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.89) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.11) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.18) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
