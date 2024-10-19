Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.48 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.
About Whitecap Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.