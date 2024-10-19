Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.50. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 271,142 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

