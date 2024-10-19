WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 71,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 70,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

WildBrain Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

About WildBrain

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.