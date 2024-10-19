WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

WNS Price Performance

WNS opened at $46.37 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. WNS’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

