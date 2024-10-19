Worldcoin (WLD) Price Up 22.9% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $365.87 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00250116 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,615,681 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 545,448,340.6360449 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.18536818 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $357,998,364.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.