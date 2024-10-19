Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Worley Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.