Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $160.91 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $160.91 million and $17.50 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for about $27.95 or 0.00041026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00250820 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,757,899 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,757,898.99026089. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.21384896 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $23,001,880.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.