Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.48 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $27.81 or 0.00040788 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $160.15 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00250406 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,757,899 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,757,898.99026089. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.21384896 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $23,001,880.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

