WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$256.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$258.25.

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP stock opened at C$250.49 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$253.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The company has a market cap of C$31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$232.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$220.37.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

