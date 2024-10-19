Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

