XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $80.21 million and $403,857.64 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00584005 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $424,811.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

