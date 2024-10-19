Zebec Network (ZBCN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.56 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00106461 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,603,441.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars.

