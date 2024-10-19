Zentry Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $119.41 million and $5.43 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00249940 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02230312 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,486,597.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

