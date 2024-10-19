Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

