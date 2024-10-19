Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 68.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.