1,111 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $192.61 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric
About General Electric
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Electric
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.