1,111 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $192.61 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

