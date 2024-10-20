13,815 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.