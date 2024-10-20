2,236 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

