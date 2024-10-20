2,476 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

VEEV opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

