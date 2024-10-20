26,580 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

