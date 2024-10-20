316,365 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 316,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 401.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

