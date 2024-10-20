4,133 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

