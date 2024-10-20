4,488 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after acquiring an additional 393,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,011,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,569,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

