457 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

