6,178 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

